BP erwägt Börsengang von US-Pipelines

An employee prepares a train loaded with gasoline at the Petrolchemie and Kraftstoffe (PCK) oil refinary in Schwedt/Oder, October 20, 2014. The PCK refinery is co-owned by BP, Shell, Eni, Total and Rosneft. Most of the crude oil is delivered by the Russian pipeline Druschba (friendship) from western Siberia.

