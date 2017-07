Chinesischer Menschenrechtler Xu aus Haft entlassen

Paramilitary policemen stand guard at an entrance to Beijing Municipal High People's Court during a verdict appeal hearing for Chinese rights activist Xu Zhiyong, in Beijing, April 11, 2014. Xu, a prominent Chinese rights activist, expressed defiance on Friday after the court upheld his four-year jail sentence, saying the pall of communism and dictatorship would eventually give way to freedom and justice.

Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST MILITARY) - RTR3KT42