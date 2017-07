Zahl der erwerbstätigen Rentner hat sich verdoppelt

German waitress Kathi Kink, aged 91, serves meals in the 'Zum Goldenen Tal' restaurant in Naring near Weyarn, southern Germany, February 1, 2015. Since 1939 at the age of 16, Kathi has worked as a waitress at the 'Zum Goldenen Tal' restaurant in Naring, serving her guests drinks and meals between five and 11 hours per day, five days a week. When not working, in her private time Kathi likes to travel the world or reads books. Since 1977 she has worn a mileometer to record her steps and has so far completed a distance of 81,000 kilometres up until the present day. Picture taken February 1.

