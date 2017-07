Arbeitsagentur - Personal-Nachfrage so groß wie seit 2005 nicht mehr

A sales person arranges fresh fish at the Frische Paradies premium food retailer in Berlin February 13, 2014. The German grocery market, long dominated by discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, is undergoing a makeover as shoppers demand more upmarket products like organic meat and exotic cheeses and retailers take tentative steps onto the web. Run down after years trying to match discounters on price, mid-market supermarkets Edeka and Rewe, as well as their listed rival Metro, have changed strategy and are investing billions of euros to bring their produce and stores up to a level taken for granted in countries like Britain and France. To match Analysis RETAIL-GERMANY/ Picture taken February 13, 2014.

Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)