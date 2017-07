Ministerium - Noch keine Entscheidung zu Dieselemissionen

Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt gives a statment to the media in Berlin, Germany, April 22, 2016. German car manufacturers will recall 630,000 Porsche, Volkswagen Opel, Audi and Mercedes vehicles to fix diesel emissions management software, a German government official said on Friday, widening a clampdown on pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.

Fabrizio Bensch - RTX2B77A