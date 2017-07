Güterbahn-Chef wird vorerst doch nicht befördert - Aufsichtsrat vertagt

Wagon trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) are seen at a freight railway station in the western city of Hagen October 6, 2014. German travellers face more disruption after train drivers' union GDL called for a nine-hour nationwide strike starting Tuesday evening in a row over pay and conditions with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn. Picture taken October 6, 2014.

Ina Fassbender