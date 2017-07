Kinderlosigkeit in Deutschland nicht weiter gestiegen

L-R: Karlee J. Scott, Thomas P. Sanders, Elizabeth Bush, and Ka’mauria J. Thomas who were born at the hospital in late April or early May are pictured together as their mothers participate in the group pregnancy session to learn from the medical staff and each other about everything from nutrition to postpartum depression in Bay Minette, Alabama, U.S. on June 22, 2017. Picture taken on June 22, 2017.

Jilian Mincer - RTX3BE5X