Einzelhandel setzt Erfolgssträhne fort - "Leute geben Geld aus"

People walk on a shopping street in the southern German town of Konstanz January 17, 2015. Swiss stocks sank on Friday, extending the sell-off sparked by the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to remove a ceiling on the Swiss franc that sent the currency soaring. With a strong Swiss franc against the Euro, many shoppers were expected to cross to Euro zone areas bordering Switzerland.

