DIW - Frauenanteil in Führungspositionen steigt nur langsam

Julia Schnitzler, head of Strassburger Filter, poses for a picture at the company premises in Westhofen, a small town southwest of Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2015. When Schnitzler took over her father's specialist filter-manufacturing firm in 2003, it was in dire need of more modern machines, a new production facility and extra staff, let alone new products and markets because her 63-year-old father had let investment grind to a halt. Picture taken May 20, 2015. To match GERMANY-MITTELSTAND/INVESTMENT

Kai Pfaffenbach