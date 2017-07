DIW - Deutscher Aufschwung geht im Sommer weiter

German media group Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe addresses the annual news conference in front of a figure showing the compnay's results in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2016. German media conglomerate Bertelsmann on Tuesday reported a 4.7 percent rise in 2015 core profit on 2.8 percent higher revenues, helped by currency effects, its book publishing unit and its German media operations.

Fabrizio Bensch - RTSBM54