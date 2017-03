A customer selects pasta at the Original Unverpackt (Original Unpacked) zero-waste grocery store in Berlin's Kreuzberg district September 16, 2014. Original Unverpackt doesn't sell foodstuffs packaged in disposable boxes, bags, jars or other containers instead shoppers can... REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY) - Tags: SOCIETY FOOD ENVIRONMENT) - RTR47BOR