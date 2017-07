Studie - Deutsche Handelsüberschüsse schaden anderen Staaten nicht

Containers and cars are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg September 23, 2012. Germany's relative resilience to the euro zone crisis has been steadily fraying as its firms see falling demand for their products from key European partners and signs of a slowdown in other markets. The Munich-based Ifo institute said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 101.4 in September from 102.3 in August, defying expectations for a slight rise. Picture taken September 23.

Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS MARITIME)