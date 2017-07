Deutschland und Frankreich unterstützen Sahel-Einsatztruppe

French President Emmanuel Macron (C Right, Rear) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C Left, Rear), stand as from L-R, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, European Commission Vice-President and EU Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth pose after they signed documents during the launch of the “Alliance for Sahel” at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

