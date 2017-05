Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back... REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir SEARCH ''PARKOUR'' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH ''WIDER IMAGE'' FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY