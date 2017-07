Solarworld droht nach Pleite "signifikanter" Stellenabbau

Frank Asbeck, founder and CEO of Germany's SolarWorld poses for a picture before an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Bonn August 7, 2013. Asbeck is seeking approval for a wide-ranging restructuring plan from holders of one of its outstanding convertible bonds, a key step in the solar group's overhaul. SolarWorld had to embark on a debt restructuring to cope with the pressures of overcapacity in the solar industry, where falling prices and tough Asian competition have pushed some big players such as Q-Cells and Solon, to file for insolvency.

Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)