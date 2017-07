Elliot-Chef Singer hält fast neun Prozent an Stada

The logo of the pharmaceutical company Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at its headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt March 14, 2012. German generic drugmaker Stada, under pressure to curb its reliance on a weakening home market, embarked on two takeover attempts in Russia over the last two years but failed both times following months of exclusive talks.

Alex Domanski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS HEALTH)