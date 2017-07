Unionspolitiker gegen Abzug der Bundeswehr von Nato-Basis in der Türkei

Turkish soldiers gather in front of a NATO AWACS aircraft in the NATO forward operating base in Konya, Turkey February 26, 2003. The first E-3A AWACS landed today in Turkey and will begin missions on February 27, 2003 to assist Turkish airforces to defend the country's airspace. The planes, which took off from the Geilenkirchen Base near Aachen city of Germany, will be deployed at the Third Main Jet Base Command in the province. They will carry out control and reconnaissance missions in border region between Turkey and Iraq.

Yves Herman HRM/AA - RTR12ERA