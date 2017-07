Metall-Arbeitgeber warnen Gewerkschaft vor Arbeitszeit-Absenkung

Employees of Mercedes Benz and members of German metal workers union IG Metall (IGM) are seen through an IGM flag as they protest after walking out from their day shift during a warning strike at the Mercedes Benz factory in Sindelfingen January 29, 2015. Thousands of engineering workers on night shift across Germany walked out over a wage dispute early on Thursday, IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, said. The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, has rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent pay increase for 2015 from March 1. It wants a 5.5 percent rise for all of 2015, saying solid growth in Europe's biggest economy justified the demand.

Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)