Studie - Überalterung der Bevölkerung bremst Zinsentwicklung

A elderly woman undergoes therapy in a pool on the premises of the Gerontological Association Costarricense in San Jose September 27, 2011. According to the National Council for the Elderly (Conapan), adults aged 60 and up comprise 9.5 percent of the total population of almost 5 million inhabitants and it is estimated that in the next five years the adult population will grow by 15 percent. The authorities indicate that the Costa Rican population faces an aging problem because of the process of demographic and socioeconomic shifts as well as rapid development of science and technology. According to the U.N., the world population will reach seven billion this year, making the population almost quarter what it was in 1960. Picture taken September 27, 2011.

Juan Carlos Ulate (COSTA RICA - Tags: SOCIETY) - RTR2S219