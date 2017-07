Frankreichs Weinlese droht wegen Frühjahrsfrost Rekordtief

A view shows barrels of red wine which are stored in the cellar of Chateau Domaine de Chevalier (Graves Pessac Leognan label) in Leognan, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, February 10, 2015. The French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) will present the 2014 French wine and spirits annual exports during a news conference on Wednesday.

Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS) - RTR4P15I