EU startet neues Hilfsprogramm für Flüchtlinge in Griechenland

Ibtissam, 22, is pictured at the Souda Refugee Camp in Chios island, Greece, June 10, 2017. "I was one month pregnant with my daughter and my son was one year old when my husband migrated to Germany." Ibtissam, who is from Raqqa said. "I feel devastated, at the moment I canÕt apply for family reunification because I have to wait until my husband gets his asylum document.... I feel depressed but I have to keep holding on for my children." Picture taken June 10,2017.

Zohra Bensemra