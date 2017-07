Griechenland wagt sich an Kapitalmarkt zurück

A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag with a 20 euro banknote in it's slot, stands amongst various euro coins in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015. The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro. But Greek government sources said the leftist premier stood by his rejection of the creditors' conditions and Greece would default on a crucial repayment due to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, plunging it deeper into financial crisis.

Pawel Kopczynski