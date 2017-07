Ägypten - Zwei deutsche Urlauber bei Messerangriff getötet

An aerial view of part of the coast the Red Sea with hotels and resorts is pictured through the window of an airplane near El-Gouna in Hurghada, about 464 km (288 miles) from the capital Cairo September 10, 2013. Egypt's World Cup qualifier at home with Guinea has been moved from Alexandria to the Red Sea resort of El-Gouna stadium today afternoon in Hurghadae due security concerns, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS SPORT SOCCER) - RTX13FIO