Clariant engagiert Goldman Sachs für Fusion mit Huntsman

The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is pictured on a building at the company's plant in the town of Muttenz near Basel February 16, 2010. Clariant on Tuesday slashed another 500 jobs, or 3 percent of its workforce, and saw no sustainable recovery this year after reporting a narrower net loss of 67 million Swiss francs ($62 million) which was roughly in line with expectations.

