Landis+Gyr will noch im Juli an die Schweizer Börse

The logo of Swiss-based meter maker Landis+Gyr is seen at an office building in the Swiss town of Zug May 19, 2011. Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it will buy unlisted Landis+Gyr in a deal valued at $2.3 billion, including debt, in a bid to move into the promising overseas smart grid market.

