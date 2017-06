Howard Jackson, a Liberian migrant, attends a law class at a university in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 8, 2016. Jackson escaped civil war and spent three years crossing Africa before reaching Spain. Dressed up in one of his more than 200 costumes,... REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo SEARCH ''MIGRANT JACKSON'' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH ''THE WIDER IMAGE'' FOR ALL STORIES