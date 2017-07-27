U.S. crackdown on Hong Kong auditors lacks force

A U.S. flag hangs above an entrance to the New York Stock Exchange August 26, 2015. Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday as fears about China's economy gave way to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The American crackdown on Hong Kong auditors won't change much. U.S. regulators have revoked the registration of a mid-sized auditor after it refused to share the papers of an unnamed mainland issuer, on orders from Beijing - the second such punishment against a Hong Kong accountant. This sanction won't sting the target, nor does it resolve bigger problems in a weak U.S.-China audit agreement. Unfortunately renegotiation seems unlikely.

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), created to police auditors after the Enron and WorldCom scandals, said Tuesday it revoked the registration of the Hong Kong affiliate of Crowe Horwath International because it did not help with an investigation. The auditor said China's Ministry of Finance ordered it not to hand over mainland documents because the U.S. watchdog had not adhered to a 2013 memorandum that regulates cross-border accounting matters. Under that non-binding pact, PCAOB is supposed to go through Beijing for such requests, instead of asking directly.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Crowe's Hong Kong member firm decided to sacrifice its U.S. business. It had already petitioned to abandon its licence last year, making the PCAOB's disciplinary action mostly symbolic.

Chinese companies have raised nearly $48 billion on U.S. stock markets over the last 10 years, Thomson Reuters data show. In 2011, many were embroiled in accounting irregularities, resulting in multiple delistings and billions of dollars of shareholder value destroyed. In many cases Chinese state secrecy laws prevented American regulators from double-checking their books.

The U.S-China audit pact was intended to prevent future scandals. But as Chinese companies keep listing in U.S. markets, the process looks increasingly inadequate. The PCAOB cannot conduct on-site inspections in China, and Beijing blocks access to papers it considers sensitive.

A new framework would ideally see China offering more access to documents and people. Alternatively, PCAOB could grant Beijing some equivalence and rely on local inspections. But this requires a lot of trust in Chinese officialdom. Unfortunately as relations between Beijing and Washington cool, big changes appear unlikely. U.S. investors will have to continue to take a leap of faith when investing in Chinese firms.