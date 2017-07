FARC rebels wave flags of peace during the final act of abandonment of arms in Mesetas, Colombia, June 27,2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - After half a century of strife, FARC guerrillas are laying down their weapons and integrating into Colombia's political landscape. The Exchange traveled to Bogota to discuss potential dividends from peace, infrastructure investment and the economy with Colombia's finance minister. Listen to the podcast: here