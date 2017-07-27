Cox: Colombia's peace dividend won't come easy

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - On the July feast day of Vereda del Carmen's patron saint, a priest accompanied by an acolyte bearing a chalice of holy water traverses the rutted dirt track that links the village with the rest of Colombia and the world. The cleric showers water from his aspergillum on pickup trucks alongside the road, their hoods popped up and windows rolled down to receive the blessing.

It is a measure of how much rural Colombians value basic transportation that so many have made the pilgrimage to this hard-to-reach town in the mountains of Boyaca, a department about 230 km north of Bogota. An icon in the church portrays the virgin, known in English as Our Lady of Mount Carmel, hovering above images of a bus, car, taxi and truck. She is Colombia's patron saint of drivers - and they need all the help they can get.

Fifty years of internal strife have left Latin America's fourth-biggest economy bereft of basic infrastructure. Having signed a treaty with the leftist FARC rebels, and nearing a ceasefire with the smaller ELN, Colombia is playing catch-up. While the new era promises to usher in stability and foreign investment and allow for better allocation of capital and more robust economic growth, the barely passable roads of Vereda del Carmen illustrate the already huge claims on the nation's peace dividend.

"I’ve always said that the peace agreement is not something that will generate the benefits overnight. It’s going to be a process," says Mauricio Cardenas, the country's finance minister, in an interview in Bogota. "The deeper parts of Colombia still have very, very poor roads, and they need improvement. That’s the work in which we’re now (engaged). We need to invest in roads, which is a necessary complement of peace."

Colombians will surely gain from the end of a conflict that has claimed 225,000 lives since 1964. But the transition from a war footing won't be easy. It may, though, provide a blueprint, and perhaps an incentive, for other nations grappling with unrest. In particular, though riots in the streets of Caracas make it hard to envision now, next-door neighbor Venezuela may one day look to Colombia's reconciliation efforts for guidance.

It's not hard to spot the immediate advantages of the cessation of hostilities in the more popular destinations of the capital, such as the Gold Museum and the gallery housing painter Fernando Botero's masterpieces. From January to June of this year, tourist arrivals surged 20 percent from the same period in 2016, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. That's on top of last year's boom, which saw 14 percent more visitors even before United Nations officials began helping rebels disarm in the countryside.

Guerrilla fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) pose with their weapons after a patrol in the jungle near the town of Miraflores, Colombia, August 7, 1998. Henry Romero/File Photo

The hope is that Colombia can cut its spending on public defense, including military and law enforcement. At about 3.5 percent of GDP, these demands are the highest in Latin America and surpass the 3.3 percent that the United States spends. Saved cash could be redistributed to other sectors of the economy, like infrastructure and tertiary roads that allow farmers to sell their goods and tourists to visit, says Clara Lopez Obregon, a former acting mayor of Bogota who resigned from the cabinet of President Juan Manuel Santos in May so that she could run as his replacement.

But there is a fierce debate in the country about whether those expenditures can be reallocated without creating a vacuum that criminal gangs rush to fill. That's what happened in Guatemala and El Salvador after peace treaties were signed, leading to spikes in kidnappings and homicides. And there are other costs to consider, such as land restitution, reparations for victims, the reintegration of as many as 18,000 former FARC insurgents, and substituting drug cultivation with legal crops.

Although in an ideal scenario Colombia could cut defense spending to Latin America's average of 1.5 percent of its roughly $300 billion GDP, "the drug trafficking business and generalized violence make this unlikely (and not advisable), at least during the next half decade," the National Association of Financial Institutions, known as ANIF, concluded in a recent white paper. The group forecast no immediate reduction in defense outlays, in fact projecting potential increases. "Colombia must now face a social reality and a fiscal reality that are both quite fragile."

Cardenas, the finance minister, says critics of the peace agreement "overstate the costs and understate the benefits." He called ANIF "skeptics." Lopez, a Harvard-trained economist who hopes to be the first woman to become president of Colombia when voters head to the polls next May, also believes there are other benefits that peace will bring that many forecasts overlook. "You have to realize, we in Colombia are just now recovering from a collective state of PTSD," she tells me.

Back in Boyaca, Monica Macia is navigating Vereda del Carmen's spine-rattling roads in a four-wheel-drive pickup. Before the war with FARC, her grandfather acquired 8,500 acres of forest, arable land and high-mountain tundra with the ambition of creating a logging empire. Macia, her siblings and cousins are now returning after 50 years, hoping to transform the sprawling estate with elevations ranging from 6,000 to 14,000 feet into a sustainable eco-tourism, education and agricultural hacienda.

"This would have been unthinkable just a year or two ago," says Macia, whose family left Colombia for the United States during the decades when the Colombian army simultaneously battled insurgents and narco-traffickers like Pablo Escobar. "Now the only thing that stands between allowing the world to explore the extraordinary diversity of this place is these crummy roads."