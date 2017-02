China's unicorn shortcut sidelines IPO reform

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China may have another way to get around IPO reform: luring tech unicorns with easier listings. The securities watchdog is mulling faster IPO approvals for big tech names. Letting Jack Ma's Ant Financial, last valued at $60 billion, jump the queue may convince other entrepreneurs to list at home, eschewing venues in New York and Hong Kong. But this would be a poor substitute for meaningful reform.