WebMD gets second opinion on rollup strategy

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - WebMD's rollup strategy finally got a second opinion. Back in 1999, the online healthcare-information publisher united with another fledging rival in a deal that was backed by Microsoft, Intel and others. KKR is now buying the dot-com survivor for $2.8 billion, far less than the internet-frenzied stock-swap valuation. This fresh merger with Internet Brands may work out better.

Anyone who has suffered from a cough or rash will have been terrified at some point by WebMD. The site's diagnoses often turn up in search results for symptoms, causes and cures. WebMD attracts about 75 million monthly unique users and generates most of its $700 million or so in revenue from advertisers.

In February, the company, which counts pushy hedge funds Blue Harbour and Jana Partners among its shareholders, said it was putting itself up for sale. KKR’s offer represents 30 percent more than WebMD’s undisturbed price before the decision.

That means the acquisition values the WebMD enterprise, after backing out the cash on its books, at some 12 times forecast EBITDA of about $240 million this year. That’s roughly what KKR paid in 2014 for Internet Brands, home to sites such as DentalPlans.com and VeinDirectory.org, but a considerably higher multiple than the eight times Verizon paid for AOL.

There should be some cost savings, though probably not enough to cover the approximately $750 million premium being paid. That would require chopping over $100 million a year, or a quarter of WebMD's operating and administrative expenses. The broader idea is to make a bigger collection of websites more attractive to health and pharmaceutical advertisers, who are projected by research outfit eMarketer to spend more than $2 billion this year on digital.

A similar idea was envisioned nearly two decades ago when WebMD – which was prepping for an initial public offering with the help of BancBoston Robertson Stephens, Hambrecht & Quist and E*Trade – instead merged with Healtheon in an $8 billion deal that hardly lived up to the promise. Those were heady days, though, when rival healthcare site drkoop.com went public at some 6,000 times revenue before folding two years later. WebMD is far healthier now, as is the M&A logic.