US-Konjunktur kommt auf Touren - Verbraucher sorgen für Schwung

New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo February 12, 2015. Automobile sales in Brazil this year are expected to post their biggest drop in 16 years underscoring the depths of an industry crisis that has triggered layoffs and trade tensions, national dealership association Fenabrave said on March 3, 2015. New registrations are expected to fall 10 percent from a year earlier and could reach their lowest level since 2009, following steep drops in January and February. Sales of cars, trucks and buses tumbled 28 percent in February from January, Fenabrave reported on Tuesday. January sales had plunged 31 percent from December. Brazilian consumer and business confidence is crumbling as rising interest rates and accelerating inflation squeeze household budgets, choking off one of the few sources of economic growth in recent years. Picture taken February 12, 2015.

Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: TRANSPORT POLITICS BUSINESS)