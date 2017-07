Foxconn baut Zehn-Milliarden-Dollar-Werk in USA - Trump triumphiert

Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou (2nd R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) and Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) (R), during a White House event where the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer announced plans to build a $10 billion dollar LCD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin, in Washington, U.S. July 26, 2017.

Jonathan Ernst - RTX3D24Z