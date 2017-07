Eigenheimabsatz in USA sinkt - Preise am Immobilienmarkt steigen

A townhouse for sale that is currently under contract is seen in Bethesda, Maryland December 30, 2015. Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell in November for the third time in four months, a signal that growth in the U.S. housing market could be cooling. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its pending home sales index slipped 0.9 percent to 106.9.

Gary Cameron