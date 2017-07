Laptop-Verbot für Flüge in USA endgültig aufgehoben

A man uses his laptop to test a new high speed inflight Internet service named Fli-Fi while on a special JetBlue media flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York December 11, 2013. Wi-Fi in the sky is taking off, promising much better connections for travelers and a bonanza for the companies that sell the systems. With satellite-based Wi-Fi, Internet speeds on jetliners are getting lightning fast. And airlines are finding that travelers expect connections in the air to rival those on the ground - and at lower cost. Picture taken December 11, 2013. To match Analysis AIRLINES-WIFI/

Lucas Jackson