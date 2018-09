Taliban - Afghanischer Rebellen-Anführer Hakkani gestorben

Jalaluddin Haqqani (R), the Taliban's Minister for Tribal Affairs, points to a map of Afghanistan during a visit to Islamabad, Pakistan while his son Naziruddin (L) looks on in this October 19, 2001 file photograph. Al Qaeda, the Pakistani Taliban and the Haqqani network -- blamed for a Sept. 13, 2011 attack on the U.S. embassy in Kabul -- picked the most ruthless fighters from their ranks in 2009 to form the Khurasan unit, for a special mission. CIA pilots, who remotely operate the drones, could step up their pursuit of the Haqqani network leaders after an attack on the U.S. mission in Kabul last month. To match feature PAKISTAN MILITANTS/HITSQUAD REUTERS/Stringer/Files (PAKISTAN - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)