BMAS - "TÜV" für Künstliche Intelligenz ist startklar

The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration by the German research centre for artificial intelligence at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover March, 5, 2013. The biggest fair of its kind open its doors to the public on March 5 and will run till March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)