Airbus setzt bei Riesenjumbo A380 auf China

The damaged right-hand wing-tip of the Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner with a wingspan of almost 80 metres, is seen on the tarmac during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, near Paris, June 20, 2011. The right-hand wing-tip of the plane scraped a building on Sunday and was withdrawn from the air show's traditional flying displays. The aircraft was hidden out of sight on Monday as President Nicolas Sarkozy inaugurated the show. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS IMAGES OF THE DAY)