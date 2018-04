Amnesty - Todesstrafe auf dem Rückzug

An anti-death penalty button is worn by a demonstrator attending a protest against the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Richard Glossip, at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. Glossip, 52, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the state's death chamber in McAlester on Wednesday at 3 p.m. local time after unsuccessfully challenging the legality of Oklahoma's lethal injection mix. He was found guilty of arranging the 1997 murder of the owner of an Oklahoma City motel he was managing. REUTERS/Nick Oxford