Handelsstreit lastet auf Asien-Geschäft von Großbanken

The Queen's Pier (bottom C) is lit up in front of the skyline in Hong Kong's central financial district July 31, 2007. The government has issued an eviction order for activists who have camped at the pier for three months to leave by midnight on Tuesday. The pier, a colonial symbol which was used by the British royal family and the Hong Kong governors for arriving in and leaving Hong Kong during the British era, will be demolished to pave way for planned reclamation and roadworks. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)