Drei osteuropäische EU-Länder dringen auf Förderpaket für Belarus

An opposition supporter wearing a protective face mask holds a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus as he stands in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko more than a month after the disputed presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus September 20, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.