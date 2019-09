Brasilianische Notenbank senkt Leitzins auf Rekordtief

A worker checks currency sheets during a media visit to the Casa da Moeda do Brazil (Brazilian Mint) in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. A relentless campaign by Brazil's central bank to slash interest rates and liven up the country's battered economy will mark its one year anniversary next week with a ninth straight cut, said all economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: BUSINESS)