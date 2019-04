Britische Konsumenten zeigen Brexit-Drama die kalte Schulter

The skyline of the financial district of the City of London is seen behind workers crossing Waterloo Bridge during the evening rush-hour in central London October 16, 2008. European stocks ended steeply lower on Thursday, with banks leading the decline as global equities slid on investors' fears of a global recession, and oil shares tracked tumbling crude. Across Europe, the FTSE 100 dropped 5.7 percent, Germany's DAX lost 4.9 percent and France's CAC shed 5.9 percent. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN)