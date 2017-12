Aufseher - GM ruft weitere rund 940.000 Autos in China zurück

A labourer is reflected in the glass of a Shanghai General Motors exhibition hall in Shanghai May 28, 2009. GM is facing imminent bankruptcy in the United States after bondholders rejected a debt-for-equity swap, a key part of the restructuring plan it needs to complete before a June 1 deadline imposed by the administration of President Barack Obama. Its China division, primarily two ventures with SAIC Motor, is profitable and self-sufficient, and able to fund its own daily operations and expansion, executives say. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA TRANSPORT BUSINESS) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA