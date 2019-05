China - Konjunkturdämpfer durch Handelsstreit kann überwunden werden

A 100 yuan banknote (R) is placed next to a $100 banknote in this picture illustration taken in Beijing November 7, 2010. China must keep a firm grip on the yuan exchange rate in order to keep speculative capital at bay, a senior official at the country's foreign exchange regulator was quoted as saying by local media. Picture taken November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)