China gibt wegen Schweinepest weitere Fleischreserven frei

A vendor cuts up a piece of pork in her small stall at a food market in central Beijing June 25, 2012. China's pig farmers should cut supply to stabilise pork prices, the country's top economic planning body said on Monday. The price of pork, a staple in the Chinese diet and a key factor in inflation trends snapped a four-month decline recently after tumbling more than a third from a last year as Beijing stockpiled frozen meat to stem losses among farmers. Consumer prices have moderated in China this year, but Beijing remains wary of any flare up in prices pressures. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)