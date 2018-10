Dänemark will Verkauf neuer Diesel- und Benzinautos ab 2030 verbieten

Dennmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen gives a speech during the opening of the Danish Parliament Folketing on Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Dennmark, October 2, 2018.Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.