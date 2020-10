Maersk streicht 2000 Stellen trotz erhöhter Gewinnprognose

The logo of of the company A.P. Moeller - Maersk is pictured after Bo Cerup-Simonsen, the head of the new independent global CO2 institute, part of the company A.P. Moeller - Maersk presented the institute during a news conference at the headquarters of the company, in Copenhagen, Denmark June 25, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.