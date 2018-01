Daimler-Chef Zetsche - Verpassen womöglich CO2-Ziel bis 2021

The emblem of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, a subsidiary of Daimler AG, is pictured covered with raindrops at a parking lot in Hanau, 30km (19 miles) south of Frankfurt October 23, 2013. German automotive group Daimler forecast full-year underlying profits would drop about 8 percent, after posting better-than-expected results for the three months through September. German automotive group Daimler forecast full-year underlying profits would drop about 8 percent, after posting better-than-expected results for the three months through September. Picture taken October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS LOGO)