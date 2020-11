Bundeswehr-Drohne im Norden Afghanistans abgestürzt

A German Bundeswehr armed forces Heron 1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) takes off for a mission from the Marmal army camp in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. German air forces are using the reconnaissance drone aircraft for the ongoing International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT)